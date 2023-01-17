MURRAY, KY — A local female-only gym is stepping up to support women struggling with domestic violence.
Brittany Wiggins Fitness in Murray is collecting donations this month for domestic violence crisis center the Merryman House.
They're gathering things like bath essentials and household cleaning supplies.
The gym's owners tell us partnering with the Merryman House just made sense.
Both organizations aim to empower women.
"Especially from a women's perspective, it being a women's only fitness studio, I'm trying to encourage the women. Anything that we would need, the things that we would want are the same things that these women, these people would want and need in their household as well," says fitness instructor Brittany Wiggins.
The gym is also planning to host a Galentine's Day class next month, with all proceeds going to the Merryman House.
Wiggins told us the sign-up spots filled up within an hour of the class being posted.