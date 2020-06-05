MURRAY, KY — The tornado warning sirens in Murray, Hazel and on the Murray State University campus will be tested Friday morning around 9 a.m.
This is only a test and is being done to make sure the sirens are working properly.
The MSU systems will be tested first. These sirens have a tone and a spoken announcement.
The city sirens will be next, the first sound will be a wavering siren, which is the "alert" or "warning" sound. It will be followed by a steady tone which is the "all clear."
The Hazel sirens will be tested the same way after the City of Murray's test is finished.
The sirens are sounded whenever the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning that includes Calloway County.
These test will let officials more accurately see if the sirens are functioning properly, which is difficult to do under actual threat conditions.
These sirens are tested once each quarter.
If there are threats of severe weather conditions, the tests will be postponed.
Tornadoes are possible in our area any time of the year, and historically the months of April through June mark the peak season. It is wise to be prepared to be able to receive warning
messages, and to have a plan on how to react if one is heard.
The warning sirens are designed to warn people who are outside that they should seek shelter and tune into a news source. It is also recommended that people should have a NOAA weather radio receiver, to be able to hear warnings while inside a building; and to sign up for the CodeRED automated weather warning phone calls at the Calloway County website or phone 270-753-2920.