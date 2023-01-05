MURRAY, KY — Murray High School band director Tim Zeiss has been named the 2022-23 Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year.
Zeiss will be presented this award and a $500 contribution to the MHS Band program on Feb. 10 in the Upper Concourse at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
Zeiss is in his 15th year as a public educator and in his 13th year as the MHS band director.
In the time Zeiss has been the director, the band has grown from 60 members to 110 members, according to a Murray Independent School District release.
The band offers a variety of opportunities to the students — concert band, jazz band, pep band, marching band, two winter guards, indoor drumline and a variety of small ensembles.
The band has won many local, state and national awards, including three marching band state championships, four state champion runner-up titles and the Class A 2021 Bands of America Grand National Champion.
The MHS marching band has been named region champions every year under Zeiss’s tenure.
The band was recently awarded the John Philip Sousa Sudler Shield in 2021, an award that was only given to four band programs in the nation.
In 2016, Zeiss was awarded the prestigious Phi Beta Mu Young Band Director Award and has been named KMEA First District High School Teacher of the Year twice.
In 2020, Zeiss was a McDonald's Teach It Forward Outstanding Educator and was listed in the 2021 Murray State University's "40 under 40" class of distinguished alumni.
Zeiss says he is most proud to be married to his wife of 16 years, Carol, and of their two children, Caleb, 10, and Abigail, 7.