MURRAY, KY — The Tennessee Valley Authority has awarded a $5,000 STEM grant to Murray High School's chapter of Future Farmers of America.
The TVA grant is provided in partnership with TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Inc. Murray Independent Schools says the money will be used to develop science, technology, engineering and math education projects.
Murray Independent Schools says the high school's FFA chapter will use the grant funding to build a greenhouse.
“We are excited to have this funding to support hands-on activities and programs that help students develop skills that can apply to real-world problem solving,” Murray FFA advisor Brittany Forgey said in a statement. “We want to open doors to high quality, rewarding jobs for our students, and the grant will help us introduce them to these subjects from a young age.”
Schools from across the seven-state region served by TVA applied for funding, and the application from Murray High School's FFA chapter is one of 233 selected to receive grants.
“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals,” TVA Executive Vice President Jeannette Mills said in a statement. “It’s inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation.”
Other grant recipients in the Local 6 area include Benton Elementary, Northern Calloway Elementary School, South Marshall Elementary School and Trigg County Intermediate School. Click here to see the full list of 2022 grant recipients.