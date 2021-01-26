MURRAY, KY — After Murray High School was placed on lockdown twice this week — first because of a false report of gunshots Monday and then because of a bomb threat after which no bomb was found Tuesday — the school district says the school will have online-only instruction for the rest of the week.
Students were dismissed early Tuesday because of the bomb threat. After Monday's incident, students were given the choice to return home early.
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy D. Samons announced the decision to finish the high school's week online in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. The school already has nontraditional instruction on Wednesday each week. Samons said Murray High School students will learn online Thursday and Friday, Jan. 28-29. Students will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 1.
Students in kindergarten through eighth-grade will continue their current modes of instruction in person and online, Samons says. Preschool and Head Start centers will continue to offer virtual and in-person instruction, with two days of in person and two days of nontraditional instruction.
The district will continue to provide meals for kids and teens from babies to 18 year olds. For more information on meals through the school district, visit murray.kyschools.us or call 270-753-5700.