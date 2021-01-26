Editor's note: The story in the video above incorrectly stated that the Murray Independent School District will be going all virtual for the rest of the week. The change only applies to the high school, and is not district-wide.
MURRAY, KY — Classes will be all virtual for the rest of the week at Murray High School after someone called in a bomb threat Tuesday, the second disruption at the school this week.
Murray Police received a call at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, claiming there were bombs at the high school, said Sgt. Andrew Wiggins with the police department. Several officers already on scene then told the school about the threat.
Police also notified the bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Wiggins said. Students and staff were evacuated while law enforcement did a sweep through the campus. After several searches, nothing unusual turned up.
"The school building is now deemed safe," said Wiggins at about 10:30 a.m. "We had no explosive devices of any kind located."
Superintendent Coy Samons said students were dismissed from school after they were evacuated. By about 9 a.m., most students were home.
"I'm very pleased to state that I thought our staff and students handled it extremely well. Very professional," said Samons. "I'm very confident that our local law enforcement will help us get a handle on this."
The Murray Independent School District announced Tuesday afternoon that all of Murray High School's classes will be virtual for the rest of the week. Wednesday is already a scheduled virtual instruction day for everyone in the district. But Thursday and Friday, which were originally slated to be in-person instruction days, will instead be virtual learning days at the high school. Murray High School students will return to in-person classes on Monday, Feb. 1.
The adjusted schedule this week applies only to the high school.
Tuesday's bomb threat comes just a day after police received a false report of gunshots at the high school. That incident prompted a lockdown.
Police have not announced any arrests in the two incidents. Wiggins said they are investigating whether the two cases are connected
"It's definitely something that we're taking very seriously," Wiggins said. "Other agencies are assisting us also. They're taking it very seriously. So we are doing everything we can at this point to get this to stop and hold those responsible accountable."
Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust, who covers Calloway and Marshall counties, said he believes Monday's incident warrants a second-degree terroristic threatening charge, a class D felony that carries a penalty of one to five years in prison if the person is convicted. A more severe charge, first-degree terroristic threatening, can be considered for Tuesday's bomb threat, Foust explained. It's a class C felony that carries five to 10 years behind bars if the person is found guilty.
If the suspect is underage, Foust said the case would have to go through juvenile court in the beginning. The commonwealth would then move to charge the juvenile as an adult, but only if certain criteria are met.
"To do that, there has to be what is referred to as a youthful offender hearing in district court in front of the district judge, where the judge makes findings with respects to several factors which are set out in the juvenile code," said Foust. "I think there are seven factors and the court has to find that at least two of them are met."
Although it's unknown who is responsible for the two incidents, Foust said enough is enough.
"Whether it's a prank, whether it's someone intending to do harm, it's not funny," said Foust. "The commonwealth will use its full resources to prosecute this. We take it seriously, we don't find it humorous, and we will protect the public."
Kentucky State Police, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State University Police, and the ATF assisted Murray Police at the scene following Tuesday’s bomb threat.
The two incidents come just days after the three-year mark of the Marshall County High School shooting, which took place on Jan. 23, 2018.