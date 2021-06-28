MURRAY, KY– Darren P. Bowling has been named the new football coach at Murray High School.
Bowling is leaving his position as coach and athletic director at Olive Branch High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
In the past, Bowling has coached several successful football teams in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana. As the head coach for 11 years with the Union City Tennessee Golden Tornadoes, Bowling led the team to four state championships in 2013, 2014, 2015 (1A), and 2017 (2A), while maintaining a 38- game winning streak in 2013, 2014, and 2015. In 2013 he was named the Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year.
Before Union City, Bowling guided the Silliman High School Wildcats, in Clinton, Louisiana, to two state championships.
"My focus has always been to build them up mentally, physically, emotionally, and socially. I feel that championships are won with hard work, team-work, good character, and discipline more often than just talent alone. I am a man with high morals and integrity who tries to lead by example while serving those around me,” Bowling said.
Bowling graduated from Delta State University in Cleveland Mississippi, with a bachelors in education and health physical education.
“Murray Independent is very pleased to welcome Darren Bowling as the next head coach of the MHS Tiger football program. We are excited to have a coach of his caliber showing interest in our athletic program. He represents the qualities and character we seek to lead our students at Murray High School,” Murray Independent School District Superintendent, Coy Samons, said.