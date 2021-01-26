MURRAY, KY — The Murray Independent School District says Murray High School has received a bomb threat. This comes just one day after a false report of shots fired at the high school.
The school district says on its Facebook page early dismissal of students is happening. You can pick up your child on Johnson Boulevard, located by the MHS Tennis Court.
Local 6 will keep you updated.
Murray State University Police say even though no threats have been made to the university, officers are keeping an eye on the situation at the high school.