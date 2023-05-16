MURRAY, KY — A perfect 36. It's the ACT score many high school students reach for, but few achieve.
In fact, according to Best Colleges, the number of students who scored a perfect 30 in 2020 was reportedly 5,579 out of over 1.6 million test takers. That's about 0.33 percent.
Murray High School is recognizing one of their own juniors — Rianna Peng — who earned that perfect score.
According to a Tuesday release, Peng prepped for the big test — a common college entrance exam — by going through the ACT Prep Book and the Murray High School ACT Boot Camp.
As a 7th grade student at Murray Middle School, she reportedly earned a score of 32.
Peng reportedly decided she would continue studying hard, because she didn't want to lower her score.
MHS says Peng is the second student to achieve a perfect score since the Murray High School ACT 30+ club began in 2019. Each year, students who score a 30 or over on the ACT test are inducted into the club. According to the release, Chase Renick was the first student to score a perfect 36 when the club began.
Despite her perfect score, Peng offers wise advice to other students in a statement included in the release. "A score doesn't define you, just do your best," she said.
According to Murray High School Counselor Toree McMain, students with high ACT scores benefit from increased scholarship opportunities, KEES money, and more college admission possibilities.
Superintendent Coy Samons congratulated Peng in a statement included in the release, saying “It is my pleasure to congratulate Rianna Peng for this extraordinary achievement, and it speaks highly of the extra effort put forth while at Murray High to attain such academic excellence."
Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis expressed excitement for Peng as well, saying her score was an "amazing achievement."
"Rianna is a phenomenal young person who is a pleasure to have at school every day. I cannot wait to see what path she chooses for both her career and college choice, but I have no doubt about her future success! She’s a great example of a Murray High Tiger," Jarvis commented.
According to MHS, Peng is a member of the MHS Band clarinet section, Academic Team, BETA, Math, and art clubs. Her parents are Qiuaofeng Zhang and Xulong Peng of Murray.