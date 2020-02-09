EDDYVILLE, KY -- High school sophomore Amanda Peiffer won today's American Legion Oratorical contest.
Three local high school students competed today at the Lee S. Jones Convention Center in Eddyville.
Nicholas Martin from Bowling Green High School, Jonna Clayton from Hopkins Central High School and Amanda Peiffer from Murray High School competed in two phases of the competition. They were giving speeches on the Constitution.
Peiffer says she's still taking it all in.
"I'm really in shock. I'm really proud to represent our Post 73, and I'm going to hopefully take it all to Nationals," she said.
Peiffer will now go on to compete in the state competition at American Legion Post 7 in Frankfort on March 1.