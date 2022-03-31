MURRAY, KY — The coach of Murray High School's speech team has won an award from the National Speech and Debate Association, the school district says.
Coach Michael Robinson received the 2022 Don Crabtree Distinguished Service Award. According to the association, the award is given to coaches who perform acts of service for the association, such as hosting tournaments, volunteering, sponsoring a new chapter, recruiting a new school and serving in leadership positions.
In a news release about the award, Murray Independent Schools says Robinson has coached high school speech for 16 years. He's been Murray High School's coach since 2012.
The district says Robinson has served in multiple leadership roles within the speech and debate community in Kentucky over the years, including serving on boards and committees for the Kentucky High School Speech League, the Kentucky Educational Speech and Drama Association and the Kentucky Chapter of the National Speech and Debate Association. He was named KHSSL Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021 and KYNSDA Coach of the Year in 2016.
Robinson was inducted into the Kentucky High School Speech League Hall of Fame in 2017, the school district says, and he's a National Speech and Debate Association two diamond coach.
“On behalf of the Murray Independent School District, I wish to offer congratulations to Mr. Robinson for receiving this prestigious award from the National Speech and Debate Association. The numerous achievements of the Murray High Speech Team are a reflection of hard work and dedication to the program," Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy Samons said in a statement included in Thursday's news release.
Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis also commended Robinson's performance, saying the coach has "continued to build and grow his program during these most interesting times with great success."
“It is an honor and a joy to be a part of such a wonderful community,” Robinson said in a statement of his own. “I am humbled to receive this award.”