CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Murray High School student has placed second in her age group for the state-wide Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's 2020-2021 Adopt-a-Highway art contest.
“I’m really proud of these students who have stepped up and used their creativity to remind all Kentuckians how important it is to protect our vibrant landscapes,” said Gov. Beshear. “We owe it to our environment and to each other to keep our neighborhoods, parks and highways clean.”
Amanda Peiffer placed will receive a $50 gift card as a prize.
Top finishers in each of the four age divisions will each receive a $100 gift card, while second and third place finishers receive a $50 gift card.
All winners will have their pieces framed and returned, with KYTC displaying the original artwork in the Transportation Cabinet's conference center in Frankfort.
The contest, according to KYTC, aims to promote a clean environment and discourage littering.
“Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “This was my first time as a judge for the Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest and I am so impressed by Kentucky’s young artists. The winning pieces inspire all of us to ‘Keep Kentucky Beautiful’ for future generations by keeping our environment clean and our highways litter free.”
The 2019-2020 contest winners are:
5-8 age category
- 1st place
- Jaxon Freeman, from Waco Elementary, Madison County
- 2nd place
- Saanvi Aravantagi, from Potter Gray Elementary, Warren County
- 3rd place
- Elizabeth Denham, from Southern Elementary, Pulaski County
9-11 age category
- 1st place
- Jennifer Taliaferro, from Model Laboratory School, Madison County
- 2nd place
- Hadassah Hess, from Northern Elementary, Pulaski County
- 3rd place
- Isabella Grubbs, from Bell Central Elementary, Bell County
12-14 age category
- 1st place
- Alice Dong, from Walton-Verona Middle School, Boone County
- 2nd place
- Peter Field, from Assumption Academy, Boone County
- 3rd place
- Madison Corman, from Model Laboratory School, Madison County
15-18 age category
- 1st place
- Benedict Field, from Assumption Academy, Boone County
- 2nd place
- Amanda Peiffer, from Murray High School, Calloway County
- 3rd place
- Lillie Weaver, from Model Laboratory School, Madison County
You can see all of their artwork by clicking here.
KYTC is urging students and teachers to prepare for the 2021 art contest, with entries accepted with a postmark of Friday, Dec. 18. More information about the contest, including the entry form, will be posted on their website (click here) by Thursday, Oct. 1.
KYTC says the Adopt-a-Highway program is a statewide volunteer effort to reduce roadside litter and to keep Kentucky's highways beautiful. More information on Kentucky’s Adopt-a-Highway program can be found by clicking here.