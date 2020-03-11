MURRAY, KY — While many are concerned about the coronavirus, flu activity is still high in the Local 6 area.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital is seeing more cases of the flu. The hospital opened a walk-in clinic Wednesday morning for everyone.
Dr. Alison Ford and the Murray-Calloway County medical staff used strips to test patients for strep throat and the flu.
"We've been seeing several patients with cough, low-grade fever, sore throat, congestion," said Ford. "We've tested for strep throat and influenza. We've had several positive tests for both of those."
The Murray Medical Associates Respiratory Walk-in Clinic is located in the Medical Arts building West Wing in Suite 180.
The respiratory clinic staff saw 22 patients in the respiratory clinic on Wednesday, most for strep and the flu.
There were 14 people with strep throat, six with influenza A and two with influenza B, as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Doctors greeted people with elbows rather than handshakes. Staff provided patients in the clinic with masks as they entered as another step in preventing the spread of germs.
The clinic has hand sanitizer, staff wearing protective gear, and an air filter machine to keep everyone safe.
Dr. Nicholas O'Dell is the chief medical officer for the hospital.
He said there is worry about the coronavirus, but people need to pay attention to signs of the flu.
"The local and national news is on the coronavirus, but the clear and present danger right now in Calloway County and probably most of western Kentucky, if not further out, is influenza still," said O'Dell.
He said the walk-in clinic gives people easier access and a quick response.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
The CDC reports about 34 million flu cases in the United States.
More than 20,000 people have died from the flu nationwide; 136 of them were children.
Coughing, fever, and respiratory issues just some symptoms of the flu.
If you are showing these symptoms and would like to make an appointment with the walk-in clinic, call 270-753-0704 for same day appointments.
For more on how to tell the difference between the flu, coronavirus and allergy symptoms, click here.