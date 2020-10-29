CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Both school districts in Calloway County are transitioning to non-traditional instruction after the county's COVID-19 rate has increased, placing it in the red zone of disease activity.
Starting Nov. 2, all extra-curricular actives will be suspended in both Murray Independent Schools and Calloway County Schools; and starting Wednesday, Nov. 4, all students in both school districts will be transitioning to online only learning until Friday, Nov. 13.
On Nov. 13, both school districts say they will reassess the situation with local health officials.
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons says preschool and head start centers in the district will remain in online learning through Nov. 30.
Both Tres and Samons say even though their respective schools have not seen increased numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, the Calloway County Health Department has asked the schools be proactive in slowing the spread to the community by temporarily closing schools to in-person instruction and suspending all extra-curricular actives.
Samons says Murray Independent will continue to provide meals to children ages 0-18. You can find more information on times and locations on the district's website.
