MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District says a preschool bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.
The collision happened at the intersection of Kirkwood and 16th Street. The school district says the bus involved was preschool bus No. 1401.
One student was on the bus when the crash happened, along with a bus driver and a bus monitor, the school district says in a news release. The district says parents were informed and there were no serious injuries to report.
Initially, the school district said the incident was a single-vehicle crash, but later sent a correction saying it was not. The district did not include any information about the other vehicle involved.
"The Murray Independent School District is thankful for our first responders, the Murray Police Department, Murray Fire Department, and EMS for their quick response," Murray Independent School Superintendent Coy Samons said in the news release. "We are also grateful for the efforts of the bus driver and monitor for their professionalism and quick actions during the incident."