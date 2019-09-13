MURRAY, KY -- Another increase in property taxes for people living in Murray will go to help the Murray Independent School District.
The Murray Ledger and Times reports the school board unanimously voted to increase the tax Thursday night.
This year's real estate and property tax rate will be raised to 68.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Last year's rate was 66.9 cents.
The district's superintendent says this raise will generate more than $250,000.
The money will be used on buildings, maintenance, and transportation.
The school board says over the last 10 years they are seeing more of the district's money coming from local taxes than from the state.