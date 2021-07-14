MURRAY, KY– Students in the Murray Independent School District will return to class Aug. 5, and the school district announced Tuesday masks would not be required.
"At this time students, staff, and the public are not required to wear masks while on district property, transportation, or activities," the school district said in a press release. "Individuals who choose to wear a mask may do so."
Gov. Andy Beshear lifted the mask mandate in Kentucky on June 11.
On July 9, the CDC said vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks in school. They also urged everyone over the age of 12 to get their vaccine.
The Murray Independent School District includes: Murray Elementary, Murray Middle, Murray High, and Murray Pre-school Head Start.