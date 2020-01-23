MURRAY, KY — The Murray Independent School District says school is canceled Friday to support the Murray High School Tigers and Lady Tigers in the All "A" Classic State Tournament.
Both teams advanced to the state tournament, and will play in Richmond, Kentucky, on Friday, Jan. 24.
The school district says Murray Independent families and Tigers fans are encouraged to head to Richmond on Friday to support the teams.
The Lady Tigers will play at 10:30 a.m. Central Time, and the Tigers will play at 5:30 p.m. Central Time.
A makeup day is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17.