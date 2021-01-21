MURRAY, KY — Over 200 staff members at the Murray Independent School District have now been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The district says 232 staff members at Murray Elementary, Murray Middle School, Murray High School and the Board of Education were vaccinated on Jan. 20 through a collaborated effort with MISD and the Calloway County Health Department.
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said Wednesday was an important event for the district. "I am hopeful this leads to the return of normalcy in the near future, for our students, staff, and community," he said.
Samons also thanks the Calloway County Health Department. “Thanks to the staff at the Calloway County Health Department for their hard work, and administering the COVID vaccine to teachers, and staff.”
“We are so excited and grateful for this opportunity for our staff members,” said Whitney York, MISD assistant superintendent of instruction and director of human resources, who collaborated with the health department to schedule and organize the vaccines. “Our staff members have been on the frontline of this pandemic teaching, driving, feeding, and assisting our students. We are just thankful that state and local agencies, especially our local Calloway County Health Department have coordinated to give our staff members this opportunity.”