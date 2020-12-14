MURRAY, KY — The Murray, Kentucky, J.C. Penney will close permanently in the spring of next year.
The retail chain says the Murray store's closure is part of the company's plan to close up to 200 stores as part of an ongoing financial restructuring. This, after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, and received approval from bankruptcy court in June to begin liquidation sales at the stores it was shuttering.
Elsewhere in and near the Local 6 area, J.C. Penney stores have already closed in Carbondale and Mount Vernon in Illinois, Dyersburg in Tennessee and Owensboro and Hopkinsville in Kentucky.
The Paducah store will remain open.
For more information on closing J.C. Penney locations, visit the retailer's website.