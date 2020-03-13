MURRAY, KY -- A Murray man was injured after his car hit a building Thursday morning.
Around 8 a.m., Murray police were called to JC Penney on report of a crash.
They found that a car had hit the store near the front entrance.
The driver, 26-year-old Colby Traylor of Murray, was driving east on 121 North when he crossed over North 12th Street into the JC Penney parking lot.
He then continued driving through the parking lot and hit the building.
Police say a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash.
Traylor was taken to a local emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.