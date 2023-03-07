A Murray, Kentucky, woman reported missing in Pemiscot County, Missouri, has been found in Fulton, Kentucky, a dispatcher with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office tells Local 6.
An endangered silver advisory was issued for 68-year-old Susan Gail Solomon of Murray, Kentucky, Tuesday night after she was reported missing.
Local 6 called the sheriff's office shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday to learn more about the missing person report, and learned from a dispatcher that Solomon had been found 10 minutes prior in Fulton, Kentucky.