MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Murray, Kentucky, man was arrested Friday under accusations that he stole more than $30,000 from his employer in McCracken County, the sheriff's department says.
In August, a local portable building business notified the McCracken County Sheriff's Department that they believed an employee had been stealing from them for about a year, a sheriff's office news release says.
The release says the company provided records and documents as evidence of the theft. Detectives interviewed 30-year-old Jared Brewer of Murray, and the sheriff's office says Brewer told the detectives he kept money from sales instead of passing it on to the company. The sheriff's office claims Brewer said he took the money over several months and the thefts "had gotten progressively worse."
Brewer was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000 but less than $1 million. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.