PADUCAH — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Murray man accused of throwing an explosive device in the direction of a group of college students in 2022.
According to the indictment, Jack Epperson, had a Molotov cocktail, a destructive device, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
Epperson appeared in court for the first time on Monday, August 21. If he is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
The ATF Paducah Satellite Office is investigating Epperson’s case as well as the Kentucky State Police, Murray police Department, and the Murray State University Police Department.