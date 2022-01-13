A Murray man was arrested early Thursday morning after attempting to break into a home, police say.
On Thursday at 3:15 a.m., the Calloway County Sheriff's responded to a residence on the 2000 block of Wiswell Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Upon their arrival, deputies located a truck attempting to leave the residence.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the truck had attempted to break into the 911 caller's home prior to law enforcement arriving.
Sheriff's office deputies arrested 46-year-old Aaron Wilkinson of Murray. He is charged with attempted burglary 2nd degree.
Wilkinson was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.