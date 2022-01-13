Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... Across western Kentucky, and a small part of southeast Missouri toward the Bootheel, we expect a rain, or rain and snow mix to develop across the region Friday night, with the activity continuing into Saturday. As colder air spreads across the region Saturday night through Sunday, the precipitation should change over to snow. A moderate accumulation of snow cannot be ruled out that could have an impact on travel Saturday night and Sunday especially toward the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. However, uncertainty still exist with how much snow will fall.