CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY – On Wednesday at 2 a.m., Calloway County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a church in Almo to investigate a possible burglary.
During the investigation, deputies began checking other churches. In one of those neighboring churches, deputies located Evan Hopkins.
Hopkins was found in possession of marijuana and had three active warrants of arrest. Deputies arrested Hopkins and placed him inside a police car.
At 3:30 a.m., as deputies were investigating a second church burglary, Hopkins escaped from custody and ran from law enforcement on foot.
The Kentucky State Police, Murray Police Department, Murray State University Police Department, and Calloway County Fire-Rescue responded to the area to help locate Hopkins.
At 4 a.m., a Kentucky State Police Trooper located Hopkins near the area of Candlelight Drive. He was taken back into custody.
Hopkins, a 22-year-old from Murray, was charged with 2 counts of 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief, 2nd degree escape, 1st degree fleeing or evading police and possession of marijuana.
Hopkins was also served three bench warrants, two of which were for failure to appear on pending traffic charges in Calloway District Court and one of which was for probation violation on a Calloway Circuit Court case in which he had been found guilty of multiple counts of 3rd degree burglary, multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500, and multiple counts of criminal mischief.
He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.