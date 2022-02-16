The Calloway County Sheriff's Office have arrested Mark “Tony” Hutson for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in personal items from a local storage unit.
On Monday at 3 p.m., the Calloway County Sheriff's Office responded to storage units on Highway 121 South following a report of a theft.
Upon arriving, deputies spoke with a victim who reported over $1,000 in personal items had been stolen from a rented storage unit.
A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's office determine Hutson, a Murray resident, as a person of interest. At 9:30 p.m. deputies located Hutson and arrested him on various traffic related offenses. Deputies also found several of the stolen items nearby.
On Tuesday, Hutson was officially charged with 3rd degree burglary and 3rd degree criminal mischief. He was served the arrest warrant while being held at Calloway County Jail.
Also on Tuesday, a search warrant was obtained for Hutson's residence and vehicle. During the search, more stolen items were discovered, as well as tools used to perform the robbery. Hutson was additionally charged with possession of burglary tools and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
At the time of his arrest, Hutson was out on bond for the following charges:
- 2nd degree possession of a forged instrument (2 counts)
- Theft of motor vehicle registration plates and convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia