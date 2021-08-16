CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Deputies arrested a Murray, Kentucky, man Sunday on charges of drug trafficking an possession of a stolen firearm, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says deputies pulled over a motorcycle on KY 121 South around 10 p.m. Sunday for a traffic stop.
In a news release about the arrest, the sheriff's office claims deputies found that the driver, 34-year-old Robert Shane Scarborough, had baggies of "suspected methamphetamine" and a handgun. The sheriff's office says the gun was reported stolen in Calloway County earlier this year.
Scarborough was arrested, charged with meth trafficking and possession of a stolen gun and jailed in the Calloway County Jail.