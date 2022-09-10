Updated Information
Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students congregated near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive and throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
Epperson was treated for burn injuries at Murray Calloway County Hospital and later transported to the Calloway County Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the first degree and one count of possession of a destructive device. Both charges are felony offenses.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are conducting a separate investigation relating to the destructive device.
The investigation is continuing by the Kentucky State Police.
