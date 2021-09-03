CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — In December of last year, a 53-year-old man was shot and killed at a home in Calloway County, Kentucky. Now, the local sheriff's office says a suspect has been arrested and charged with the man's murder.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2020, Calloway County Sheriff's Department deputies found 53-year-old Luis A. Mancilla suffering from a gunshot wound outside a home in the 2800 block of Cook Store Trail. Murray-Calloway County EMS responders took Mancilla to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland, investigators say.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Department says its investigation into the shooting has been ongoing in the months since, and 40-year-old Benjamin S. Jones of Murray was identified as a suspect. Investigators presented their case to a grand jury on Aug. 27, and jurors indicted Jones on a charge of murder.
Around 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies arrested Jones, and he was jailed in the Calloway County Jail.