CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A man who called the Calloway County Sheriff's Office to report a burglary in progress has been arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of an officer.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the man's call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When the deputies arrived at the man's home they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office claims the caller — 59-year-old John S. Nichols — was the one who fired the gunshots.
Deputies say they tried to negotiate with the man to get him to go outside. He eventually left the home around 2 p.m., and deputies took him into custody. Investigators searched the home and found no one else inside.
Nichols was charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of an officer and resisting arrest. He was jailed in the Calloway County Jail.
The sheriff's office says it was assisted at the scene by the Murray Police Department, Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.