CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Murray man died after he was hit by an SUV on U.S. 641 in Calloway County, Kentucky, Friday night.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Joshua Frost was standing in the 2000 block of U.S. 641 in the southbound lane when he was hot by a Jeep Wrangler.
Deputies responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Frost was pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
A Calloway County Sheriff's Office spokesman says investigators do not anticipate any charges will be filed against the man who was driving the Jeep.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police troopers, Murray-Calloway County EMS personnel, Calloway County Fire and Rescue responders and the Calloway County Office of Emergency Management.