MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Murray man faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday in Marshall County.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene on Hardin Trailer Lane just before midnight Wednesday. There they found a man who'd been shot multiple times, and homes in the neighborhood riddled with bullet holes. The sheriff's office says one of those bullets struck inches away from a child in one of the homes.
The man who was shot was flown to a level 1 trauma center.
By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office says suspects had fled the area in a vehicle.
One suspect in the case was arrested Thursday in Calloway County. The sheriff's office says 21-year-old Kisen Richardson is charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Richardson was jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center, where he remains Friday.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and other arrests and charges are possible.