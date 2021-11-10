CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Murray, Kentucky, man was flown to a Tennessee trauma center after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he was involved in a crash Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the scene of the crash around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the man was a passenger in a car that was found off of the roadway in the 2700 block of Potts Road.
Investigators say the car was significantly damaged, and the passenger, 39-year-old Samuel R. Anderson of Murray, was taken by a Life Flight medical helicopter to a trauma center in Nashville. The sheriff's office says his injuries are considered to be life threatening.
The sheriff's office says its preliminary investigation indicates that the man driving the car, Scott Watson, was headed northbound on Potts Road when the car left the road and crashed into a tree. Watson was reportedly uninjured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the car to leave the road.
The sheriff's office says Murray-Calloway County EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue also responded to the crash.