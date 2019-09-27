PADUCAH — A jury convicted a Murray, Kentucky, man of 25 counts of production of child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography and one count of child sex trafficking Friday in federal court in Paducah.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 40-year-old Jeffrey Desmond Carter was convicted after a five-day trial. The jury reached its verdict after two hours and thirty minutes of deliberation.
Carter was indicted in 2016 after investigators say they discovered he convinced multiple underage victims to send him explicit photos via Facebook. In 2016, investigators said Carter met with some of those underage girls, giving them money or gifts in exchange for sex, and that he recorded child pornography with girls in his home between March 2013 and January 2015.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says before he was indicted, Carter named six victims and described a seventh in a written confession. But, the U.S. Attorney's Office says, a special agent with the FBI and other authorities were able to identify at least 12 victims — including those in Carter's confession — by reviewing an analysis of Carter's electronic devices by the Kentucky Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory. Those devices were seized during a search warrant carried out in 2015 by investigators with the Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 in Paducah before U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell.