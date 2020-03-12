PADUCAH -- A Murray man found guilty on child porn and child sex trafficking charges was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.
In September 2019, 41-year-old Jeffrey Carter was convicted on 25 counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of sex trafficking children.
The case started back in February of 2015 when the Calloway County Sheriff's Department was notified that a 15-year-old girl had been sending explicit photos and videos of herself to Carter through Facebook.
At the same time, another report was made to the Murray Police Department that a 14-year-old girl had also sent nude photos to Carter.
Carter admitted to using the name "Adam Bryan" on Facebook and asking girls under 18 to send him nude photos and videos.
Carter also admitted to doing sexual acts with a number of the teens and recording those encounters.
He said he would pay money or provide gifts to the girls in exchange for the sex acts or for sending nude images or videos.
Carter was able to specifically name six of his victims and provide a description of a seventh.
In all, law enforcement was able to identify 12 teens who were victims.