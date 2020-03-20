MURRAY, KY — A Murray resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is "doing well" and in "good spirits" while he remains in isolation, according to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
The person is a 28-year-old man and is one of 63 total COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital says the man is an employee at the hospital. MCCH Chief Medical Officer Nicholas O’Dell said the employee had spent significant time with an out-of-state visitor over the weekend. The out-of state visitor also attended services at University Church of Christ on Sunday, March 15.
After the visitor returned to their home state, the Murray man developed symptoms on Monday and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
O’Dell said the employee at Murray-Calloway County Hospital began showing symptoms late Tuesday night, and was notified that his friend had tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, before his shift started, the hospital employee — already wearing a mask — followed protocol and told his supervisor about having contact with a person who tested positive, the hospital says. After undergoing a medical screening and getting a nasal swab, the employee was sent home for self-isolation, said O’Dell.
Late Thursday night, lab results showed that the employee tested positive for COVID-19. It's the first confirmed COVID-19 case of a person living in Calloway County, the hospital says.
The employee is currently under isolation and his family is under quarantine at their home.
"This particular patient and his family, they are having no contact with the public at this time nor have they been for the past several days," said O'Dell. "They're doing well. I've spoke to them numerous times since (Thursday) night and again (Friday) morning. They are in good spirits."
The Calloway County Health department says anyone who exhibits symptoms or tests positive would be put into isolation for 14 days from the time of exposure. The health department would also investigate the 14 days leading up to the exposure as an extra precautionary measure. In addition, the person must be fever-free for three days before leaving isolation. The health department says it keeps in touch with anyone under isolation daily to monitor symptoms.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said he's not surprised that cases are showing up in the area.
"It's not a matter of if we're going to have one. It's a matter of when," said Penner.
Despite the latest case, hospital leaders are advising the public not to panic.
"We need to stress that to our community to know if you're walking by somebody, you're not just going to pick up COVID-19," said Penner. "It takes close contact to do that, to pick up a droplet of infection, not just by casually walking by somebody. And we want to alleviate that fear."
But leaders advise people to practice good hygiene and social distancing whenever possible.
"Eighty percent of the people that will contract COVID-19 either show very mild or no symptoms whatsoever," Penner said. "So that's kind of what we're seeing, even with the patient that's out there doing very well. So the best thing we can do is if you think you need care, if you're having a breathing problem, seek help. Otherwise, self isolate, just like you would if you had the flu."
With Murray being a college town, Penner said it's also important for young people to take precautions, too.
"When they go back home to visit mom, who's got a comorbidity, or grandma, somebody else that's got comorbidity, you realize it could be lethal to them, as opposed to what it's doing to you. And we have people walking around that are carriers that don't even realize they have the disease," said Penner.
Penner said Murray-Calloway County Hospital engages in frequent conversations about COVID-19 with local stakeholders, the health department and other agencies. The hospital also has weekly conference calls with hospitals in neighboring counties.
To prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, Murray-Calloway County Hospital is closed to visitors. In addition, all employees who enter the building have to get their temperatures taken.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital says people with symptoms who believe they need an evaluation can visit the Murray Medical Associates Respiratory Walk-In Clinic in the Medical Arts Building. You are asked to call ahead at 270-753-0704 to make a same-day appointment so staff and patients can be properly protected. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.