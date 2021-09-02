PADUCAH — We now know the official winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
Congratulations to Tracy Slemmer of Murray, the winner of the four-bedroom home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah.
We had a redrawing Thursday, after the original winner was unfortunately found to be ineligible because of regulations from the Kentucky Department of Charitable Gaming.
Congratulations again to Tracy Slemmer! And here's who won each of the secondary prizes from this year's giveaway:
James Bell of Bardwell, Kentucky won the "Tickets on Sale Prize," which is a $2,500 VISA Gift Card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Group, brokered by EXP Realty, LLC.
Don Pate of Cadiz, Kentucky, won the "Early Bird Prize," which is a $10,000 shopping spree at Higdon Furniture of Paducah, courtesy of Higdon Furniture of Paducah.
Monica Wiggins of Sedalia, Kentucky, won the "Bonus Prize," which includes a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dean Owen, CPA, $1,000 Stanley Steemer gift card, Dyson V7 Animal Extra Vacuum, Dyson Ball Total Clean Vacuum, I-Robot Roomba and cleaning supplies, courtesy of CX3, LLC of Paducah.
All of us at Local 6 want to extend a big thank you to everyone who entered this year's giveaway. While there can only be one winner of the home, each and every ticket helps children with cancer and other serious illnesses at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.