MURRAY, KY — Murray Mayor Bob Rogers has won his bid for reelection.
Rogers received 2,583 votes. Challenger Clifton Darnell received 1,251 votes.
In the race for Murray City Council, the top 12 candidates will serve on the council.
That means Danny Hudspeth, Bonnie Higginson, Jeremy Bell, Monty McCuiston, Wesley Bolin, Rose Ross Elder, Alice Rouse, Linda Cherry, Johnny Bohannon, John Mark Roberts, Terry Strieter and Joe Darnall will serve on the council.
Jonathan Baskin received the least number of votes out of the 13 candidates voters had to choose from.
Note: All precincts are in for Murray, but the Election Results page only shows 46% of precincts reporting due to a technical issue. Local 6 is working to fix that issue.