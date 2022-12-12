MURRAY, KY — The Murray Middle School Chess team placed first overall in the McCracken County Scholastic Chess Tournament on Dec. 3.
Murray Independent Schools says the middle school had 13 students who took part in the tournament, participating in four rounds of chess.
The Paducah Sun reports that 32 students in total participated in the tournament. The score for the team title Murray Middle won is scored based on the top four players from each school, the Sun reports.
Murray High School student Alex Sharp also participated in the tournament. He placed fifth, The Paducah Sun reports.
The Sun also reports that McCracken County sophomore Ella Chuppe won first place in the K-12 division, and Kayla Reeder of Mayfield won in the K-8 division.
For more on the results of the chess tournament, visit paducahsun.com.