MURRAY, KY — A World War II veteran who shared his story of survival with Local 6 has died at the age of 96.
Edgar Harrell survived the sinking of the USS Indianapolis, the worst naval disaster in American history. On July 30th, 1945, the carrier was torpedoed by Japanese submarine and sank within minutes. Fewer than 320 of the 1,196 men on board survived. Harrell was one of those survivors, and he was the last surviving Marine there that day.
"I have so much to be thankful for. To experienced what I experienced, and saw so many that, you know, did not, did not survive," Harrell said in an interview with Local 6 last year. "Here I am, finally a survivor."
The Murray native was only 21 years old when he lived through those terrifying events. He went on to write "Out of The Depths," a book detailing his experience surviving the USS Indianapolis disaster.
Harrell died Saturday at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Tennessee. Visitation services are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:0 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Calvary Bible Church in Joelton, Tennessee. The funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Harrell will be buried in Murray, Kentucky, at 2:30 p.m. at Murray Memorial Gardens.
To read the full obituary for Edgar Harrell, visit austinandbell.com.