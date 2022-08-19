PADUCAH — After two seasons of virtual concerts, the Clemens Fine Arts Center is finally opening back up for live performances. Local fan-favorite folk music rocker Fate McAfee will be the first to perform for this season's Backstage Pass Series on August 27.
According to a Thursday release, McAfee began his musical with a guitar she purchased from a pawn shop. He lived a nomadic life doing odd jobs as he busked the sidewalks of Denver, Austin, New Orleans, and Nashville. He also spent some time working as a deckhand on lineboats, sailing up and down the Mississippi River.
According to the release, McAfee draws a lot of inspiration from people he's met in his travels, letting their wisdom and experience spill into his songs. The release explains more about McAfee's inspiration, stating:
CFAC director Todd Birdsong said in the release he was thrilled to be offering in-person shows again. McAfee himself has been waiting a while for this performance- he was scheduled to perform in February of 2020, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
There are several talented artists set to perform this season, including Carly Moffa, The Swamp Tigers, and a Different Sound.
The Backstage Pass series offers listeners the unique opportunity for audience members to experience performances in an intimate, listening-room setting. You can purchase a season ticket for $25 to see all four artists. To purchase tickets, click here.