CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Summer break is here, and that means schools are out and kids are home. For more than 200 families, a local nonprofit's program is their only resource for daily nutrition during the summer.
That nonprofit is Soup for the Soul in Murray. Tuesday, the group began preparing for one of its Summer Lunch and Literacy program’s largest years.
In partnership with family resources, Soup for the Soul gives families snacks and meals, along with a book for each child in the household. Organizers say $100 covers a child for the summer, and with 450 enrolled, that's $45,000. That's why Soup for the Soul is calling on the community for donations to not only feed children's stomachs, but also their minds.
Tobias Ransey spent his day doing something many 8 year olds don't do — volunteering.
"To make the world a better place," he says.
That’s a big thought for a small boy, but his mother, Noraa Ransey, says he's up for the task. His duties include organizing and getting the books ready for Soup for the Soul's Summer Lunch and Literacy program.
"I put them like in order," says Tobias.
Noraa is a teacher and the board chair for the Murray nonprofit. She says Tobias is just one player of many who makes this program run smoothly.
"It's a community effort, Soup for the Soul leads this up but we cannot do this alone," she says.
When a volunteer packs a bag, they make sure to fill it with an entire meal for a family. That family also gets snack packs for their children filled with crackers, juices and fruits. But most importantly, the children get a book and then the bags are off- delivered at the beginning of the week to each family.
"We go to literally every corner of the county and every corner of the city drivers put lots of miles on their car but with a full heart," says Noraa.
Melinda Hendley serves on the group's board and is also the principal at North Calloway Elementary. She sees how many students are helped by what Soup for the Soul does year-round.
"We love the sense of helping the whole family, it's our mission and what can we do to help a family relive some of its stress," she says.
Tuesday was just the beginning of a busy summer. Tobias is ready and the nonprofit hopes that will inspire others to help too.
Soup for the Soul will begin their deliveries on June 5. Calloway County Schools also offers a chance for families to get lunch this summer but for pick up only. Also starting on the 5th families can go to Calloway High School and pick up an entire week's worth of lunch no sign up needed.
If you want to donate money food, books, or your time to this program, click here to learn how you can get involved.