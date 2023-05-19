MURRAY, KY — Officers with the Murray Police Department say they arrested a Granite City, Illinois man who was wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
According to a Friday release, officers received information that 30-year-old Nicholas Derousse — charged with being a fugitive from justice — was in Central Park on May 18.
They say they made contact with him and confirmed his warrant.
According to the release, Derousse was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.