MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department says a community member died after being hit by a car while crossing the street Monday night.
According to a Tuesday release, the MPD, EMS, and Murray Fire were called to respond to the scene on South 12th Street, between Main and Poplar Streets, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers say the driver told them they were heading South on 12th Street in the left-hand lane, and did not see the person crossing the street, leading them to strike them with their vehicle.
Officers say they are continuing the investigation.