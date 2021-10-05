MURRAY, KY — Murray Pediatrics will host a flu vaccine clinic next week, Murray-Calloway County Hospital has announced.
The clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the Murray Pediatrics office.
Parents who would like to sign their children up for the clinic can schedule an appointment by calling 270-759-9223. Parents will need to be present with children, and the hospital says parents should bring their health insurance card and proper ID. Most insurance companies will pay for the flu shot, which is available at this clinic for anyone 6 months to 18 years old.
Murray Pediatrics is in Suite 208 East of the hospital's Medical Arts Building.