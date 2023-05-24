MURRAY, KY — Tuesday was a big day for the pickleball community in the area.
Another set of courts are in the works in Murray, Kentucky.
Players gathered on Payne Street Tuesday morning for a location dedication ceremony.
The City of Murray gifted the land to the local pickleball association — so they can build their own courts.
The only problem now is that they need funding.
They got a grant of $100,000 from FNB to build the pickleball complex, but more money is still needed.
Volunteer President of the Murray Pickleball Association Tim Thurmond explained the groups hopes for the future of the complex, saying: "We are looking for so many activities, from the youth, to the elderly, as I stated in my presentation, the people that are experiencing empty houses, the children are moving out or are looking for new things in life. This will touch the hearts of all people in this community, and the region."
If money comes in and things go according to plan, the MPA hopes to break ground next April and complete the project by August.
The group says they will soon release information about how you can help them reach their funding goals.
There will be 9 courts in the initial project.
According to CNBC, pickleball has exploded over the past few years, with nearly 40 million people participating in the sport between August 2021 and August 2022.
Even professional athletes like Lebron James, Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, and Patrick Mahomes are investing in professional pickleball teams.
Pickleball is described as a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It's played in doubles or singles, with a plastic ball with holes. USA Pickleball says on their website the sport can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.