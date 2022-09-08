MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department announced all sworn officers will begin wearing body cameras on Monday, Sept. 12 thanks to an $80,000 grant from the Small-Rural-Tribal Body Worn Camera Program administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
According to a Thursday release, the MPD was one of only six law enforcement agencies in Kentucky to receive grant funding through this program. The MPD explained they will use the cameras to achieve the following five goals:
- Providing more information and evidence about crimes in progress, whether committed towards officers or the community
- Assisting in initial police response, discovery of evidence, and the actions of police pursuant to an investigation.
- Assisting in documenting victim, witness, or suspect statements and rights on-scene
- Assisting in officer-complaints investigations
- Assisting in a training and performance capacity, contributing to the professionalism of all Murray Police Officers.
The MPD reports they collaborated and consulted with several different agencies to learn about policy and operational issues they encountered in their own programs, including the model policy from the Kentucky League of Cities. They report the policy they've adopted addresses several key issues, including: when police should activate their cameras, how footage should be retained and released, privacy concerns, the operation of technology, supervisor review of the footage, and several others.
Chief Liles explained why the department decided to start using Body Worn Cameras, saying: "Police body worn cameras have become an essential part of community policing today. Body worn cameras are a wise all-around investment for the Murray Police Department that not only redouble our commitment to transparency and accountability, but also ensure that our officers are equipped with an important tool to help them carry out their sworn duties."
The department says they'll be using Axon Body 3 cameras, due to their reported durability, ease of use, cloud storage, redaction tools, and technical support.