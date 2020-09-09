MURRAY, KY — Three people have been charged and police are undergoing a forgery investigation after officers received a call about suspicious activity at a hotel in Murray, Kentucky.
The Murray Police Department says on Tuesday officers found 27-year-old Devin Pucket, of Cadiz, Kentucky, and 31-year-old Donnie Thomas, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, sitting in a truck.
Officers say Picket tried to run from officers on foot, but he returned to the truck and tried to flee in the vehicle. However, both Pucket and Thomas were stopped by officers, who say the truck had been stolen in another city.
Officers say they also spoke with 31-year-old Kelly Willis, of Ashland, Kentucky, at this location.
Officers say at this time they charged all three individuals and lodged them in the Calloway County Jail.
Pucket was charged with failure to appear for a warrant out of Christian County, Kentucky, Thomas was charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000, and Willis was charged with probation violation.
Additionally, while investigating, officers say detectives found items related to forgery of credit cards with the three people.
Officers say more charges are expected, and the case is still under investigation.
The Murray Police Department was assisted by Probation and Parole.
If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.