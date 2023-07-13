MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department is mourning the loss of former MPD K9, Tiko, who passed away Thursday morning surrounded by friends and family.
According to a news release from MPD, Tiko was a 14-year-old Belgian Malinois. He served with the MPD for 10 years with 2 different partners, Sgt. Evan Timmons and Sgt. Anna Wicker, as a narcotics detection and apprehension dog.
However, he was often considered to be more of an ambassador for MPD. He appeared at countless community events where he would show off his skills, pose for pictures, and get ear scratches.
Tiko retired from duty in 2020. He spent his retirement years with his partner Sgt. Anne Wicker chasing balls, going on hikes, and visiting his friends at the police department.
“Tiko wasn’t just a police dog. He was a member of our family, and he will be deeply missed.”